Short Interest in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Grows By 11.2%

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the July 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

ICON Public Price Performance

ICLR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.82. The company had a trading volume of 31,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,483. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $196.34 and a 12-month high of $313.00.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.40.

About ICON Public

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.