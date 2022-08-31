Short Interest in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Decreases By 13.3%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 432,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. 12,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,626. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. Inhibrx has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Insider Transactions at Inhibrx

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $686,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,515,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,192,045.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,091,638.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $686,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,515,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,192,045.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,180,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter worth approximately $11,615,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter worth approximately $10,749,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter worth approximately $7,935,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 75.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,561,000 after buying an additional 686,587 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INBX. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

