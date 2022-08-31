Short Interest in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Rises By 14.4%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of INVZW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,269. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71. Innoviz Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

