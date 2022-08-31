Short Interest in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Declines By 12.3%

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 724,500 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 826,100 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth $11,220,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Inogen Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Inogen stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,004. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $658.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $103.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inogen will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading

