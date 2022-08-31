Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Decreases By 12.2%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,179,800 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 52,599,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 317.4 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

IITSF opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

