Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Drops By 14.1%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 608.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 400,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after buying an additional 343,915 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $687,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYXF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,102. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

