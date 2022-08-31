Short Interest in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Decreases By 18.8%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,600 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 621,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth $70,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Price Performance

IZEA stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,730. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 million, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.61. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

