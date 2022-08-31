Short Interest in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Drops By 11.4%

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,874,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,871,000 after purchasing an additional 433,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,348 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,073,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,282,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,626,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after purchasing an additional 366,437 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Janus International Group to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

Janus International Group Price Performance

JBI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 251,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,373. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.59. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Janus International Group had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $247.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.