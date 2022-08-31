Short Interest in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Declines By 10.0%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,230,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 35,800,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 25,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,287. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $13.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Research analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,549,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,656,124.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $219,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $45,490,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,749,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 441,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

