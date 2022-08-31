Short Interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Increases By 8.6%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Jumia Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JMIA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. 1,559,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,562,885. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

About Jumia Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 94.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.