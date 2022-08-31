Short Interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Increases By 8.6%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Jumia Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of JMIA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. 1,559,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,562,885. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.