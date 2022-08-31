Short Interest in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Declines By 12.3%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,700 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 576,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. CIBC cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.40. 143,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,747 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,871,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,112,000 after acquiring an additional 166,619 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,084,000 after acquiring an additional 30,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,430,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,739,000 after acquiring an additional 260,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.