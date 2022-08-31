Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives $21.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMEGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Siemens Energy from €27.00 ($27.55) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($30.61) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Siemens Energy to €17.00 ($17.35) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Siemens Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

SMEGF opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $29.75.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

