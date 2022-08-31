Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.31

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $2.19. Sinopharm Group shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 289 shares trading hands.
Sinopharm Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.
About Sinopharm Group
Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.
