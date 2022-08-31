Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 843032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$15.24 million and a PE ratio of -10.83.

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of 225 claims covering an area of 118 square kilometers in Quebec. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

