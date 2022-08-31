Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.24. 12,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 346,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SKIL. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Skillsoft Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.

Insider Activity

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $170.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Skillsoft news, CEO Jeffrey R. Tarr acquired 30,000 shares of Skillsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,085.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 67.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 50.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 244.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 708,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the second quarter valued at about $801,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

