Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.62 and last traded at C$14.59. Approximately 93,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 167,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Slate Grocery REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.14. The firm has a market cap of C$852.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.06, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.