SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.18

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 3.18 and last traded at 3.25, with a volume of 7081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 3.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMRT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on SmartRent to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on SmartRent in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 6.92.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, CRO Christopher Jon Edmonds sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total value of 60,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 155,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately 939,130.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Robert T. Best purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.65 per share, for a total transaction of 306,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,905,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately 17,904,060.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Christopher Jon Edmonds sold 10,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total value of 60,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 155,743 shares in the company, valued at 939,130.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,490,727 shares of company stock worth $7,361,728. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SmartRent by 693.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SmartRent during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

