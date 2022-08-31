Smartshare Achieves Market Cap of $92,802.47 (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $92,802.47 and $31.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00050775 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000220 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

