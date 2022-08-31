Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,609 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.66% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 43.0% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 40,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,600. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

SWBI stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

