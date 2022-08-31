Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snap traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 4163826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.37.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 382.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Snap by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,008,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 434,853 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth $716,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,846,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 88,938 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 40.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 159,981 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Stock Up 12.6 %

The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

