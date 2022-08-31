Snowball (SNOB) Trading Down 25.6% This Week

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. Snowball has a market capitalization of $135,460.93 and approximately $214.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00429865 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00819922 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015305 BTC.
Snowball Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,737,028 coins and its circulating supply is 5,149,417 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Snowball Coin Trading
