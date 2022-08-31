Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is Makena Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,330 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 19.3% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $159,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $963,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Snowflake by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 69,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 52,940 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.48. The stock had a trading volume of 92,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,172. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,902 shares of company stock valued at $764,018. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

