Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,500 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 389,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth about $4,076,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,379,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,708 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IPOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. 221,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,716. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.