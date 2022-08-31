Soda Coin (SOC) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

Soda Coin (SOC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Soda Coin has a market cap of $12.24 million and approximately $125,093.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,201.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00133847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00033290 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021781 BTC.

Soda Coin Profile

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng.

Soda Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

