Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CEO Douglas M. Campbell Sells 200,000 Shares

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,070,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,376,753.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Solid Power Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,256. Solid Power, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Solid Power

Solid Power Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,457,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,254,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,242,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,110,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,485,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.