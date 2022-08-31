Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Solitario Zinc worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Solitario Zinc Stock Down 1.0 %

Solitario Zinc stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.59. 1,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,285. Solitario Zinc Corp. has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.98.

Solitario Zinc Profile

Solitario Zinc ( NYSEAMERICAN:XPL Get Rating ) (TSE:SLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Solitario Zinc Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.