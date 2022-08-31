SoMee.Social [OLD] Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (ONG)

SoMee.Social [OLD] (ONG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. SoMee.Social [OLD] has a total market cap of $225,440.30 and $1.00 worth of SoMee.Social [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SoMee.Social [OLD] has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. One SoMee.Social [OLD] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,136.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00133496 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021853 BTC.

SoMee.Social [OLD] Coin Profile

SoMee.Social [OLD] (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s total supply is 40,697,212 coins and its circulating supply is 40,682,023 coins. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global.

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social [OLD]

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social [OLD] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social [OLD] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SoMee.Social [OLD] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

