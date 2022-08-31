Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.56

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.56 and last traded at $53.86, with a volume of 21516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf lowered Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.67.

Sonova Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sonova Announces Dividend

Sonova Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.546 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

(Get Rating)

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

Featured Articles

