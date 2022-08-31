Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.56

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.56 and last traded at $53.86, with a volume of 21516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SONVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf lowered Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.67.
Sonova Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Sonova Announces Dividend
Sonova Company Profile
Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonova (SONVY)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.