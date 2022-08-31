Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,167,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,784,000 after buying an additional 32,771 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,730,000 after buying an additional 435,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,776,000 after buying an additional 57,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,486,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.80. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.