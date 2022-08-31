S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,612 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $42,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $358.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.58.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

