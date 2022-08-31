S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Raised by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 359.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in S&P Global by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $353.75. 29,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,776. The stock has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.58.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

