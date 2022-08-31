SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) Shares Up 0%

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU – Get Rating) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.65 and last traded at $32.50. 16,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 43,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51.
SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Stoxx 50 ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the STOXX Europe 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the largest companies across all components of the 20 STOXX Europe 600 Supersector Indexes.
