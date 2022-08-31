Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.94

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPBGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.94 and last traded at $62.99, with a volume of 331073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average of $82.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 233.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Stories

