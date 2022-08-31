Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.94

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.94 and last traded at $62.99, with a volume of 331073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average of $82.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 233.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Stories

