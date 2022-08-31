Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.60

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 11463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 698,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,949 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

