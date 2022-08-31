Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Squarespace by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Squarespace by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Squarespace by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SQSP. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Squarespace to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Squarespace Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $36,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Venture Growth Associate Index sold 483,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $10,508,577.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $36,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 515,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,081 shares of company stock worth $11,853,481 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.