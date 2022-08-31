ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 138,256 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,199,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.15. 50,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,868. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.99.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

