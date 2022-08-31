ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $173.43. 124,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.63 and its 200 day moving average is $170.70. The company has a market capitalization of $239.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

