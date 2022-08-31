ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $21.94 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.2% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.23. 534,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,461,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

