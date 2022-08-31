ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 21,295 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 111,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 177,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,379 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 652,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,942,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.05. 1,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,685. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $47.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48.

