ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 6,385 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. iShares CMBS ETF makes up 1.2% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 2.76% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $20,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMBS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 497,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 104,652 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1,636.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 106,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 100,026 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,104,000 after purchasing an additional 69,440 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 500,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 40,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 702.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 34,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.51. 44,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,713. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $54.73.

