ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.56. 17,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,069. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

