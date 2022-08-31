ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after buying an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,473,618. The company has a market capitalization of $255.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

