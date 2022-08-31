ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 490,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS GOVT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.69. 9,906,285 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34.

