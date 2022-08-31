ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 490,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
BATS GOVT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.69. 9,906,285 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.