STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

STAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Stories

