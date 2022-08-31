Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Shares Down 4.9%

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) shares fell 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.01 and last traded at $37.12. 331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 146,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $800.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $245,608.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 680,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,659,563.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $256,905.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,229,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $245,608.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 680,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,659,563.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,740 shares of company stock valued at $736,758. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 67.8% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 107,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 14.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 9.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

