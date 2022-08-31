Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,256. The company has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.87. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.