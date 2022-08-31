StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays began coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of STEP opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 55,127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 35,742 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

