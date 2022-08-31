STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

STMicroelectronics has a payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 109.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,129 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $579,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STM. Cowen increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.