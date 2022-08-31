Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 30th (AEO, APDN, AT1, BBVA, CALM, CULP, CVCY, DBVT, EOAN, IMAB)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 30th:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG to $16.00.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €4.80 ($4.90) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.50 ($12.76) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $30.00.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT). They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €13.80 ($14.08) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €4.50 ($4.59) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.