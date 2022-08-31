Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 30th (AEO, APDN, AT1, BBVA, CALM, CULP, CVCY, DBVT, EOAN, IMAB)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 30th:
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG to $16.00.
StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Culp (NYSE:CULP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.50 ($12.76) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $30.00.
Macquarie started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT). They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €13.80 ($14.08) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €4.50 ($4.59) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
