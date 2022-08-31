StockNews.com Lowers MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.33.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.00. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MaxLinear by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MaxLinear by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in MaxLinear by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.